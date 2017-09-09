David Freyne’s Zombie Thriller ‘The Cured’ With Ellen Page Sells Abroad (EXCLUSIVE)

The Cured,” David Freyne’s zombie thriller with Ellen Page and Sam Keeley, has secured several distribution deals ahead of its world premiere in the Toronto International Film Festival’s Special Presentation section Saturday.

Bac Films, which handles international sales on the film, has closed deals for Greece (Spentzos), Turkey (Filmdom), the Middle East (Falcon), Hong Kong (Bravos), Malaysia and Indonesia (Tanweer), Singapore (Shaw), Taiwan (Caichang), Thailand (Sahamongkol), Vietnam (Skyline) and Philippines (Silverline). WME, CAA and Bac Films represent North American rights.

Freyne’s feature debut, “The Cured” takes place in a world that has just survived a zombie plague and revolves around Senan (Keeley), a cured zombie who is now facing discrimination, and his sister-in-law Abbie (Page), who is willing to give him a second chance. Social issues arise due to widespread discrimination against once-infected zombies, leading to militant government interference.

Bac Films’ Gilles Sousa said the banner has kept most key territories open in order to have the option to work with a multi-territory distributor or streaming service, and is looking to close deals following the film’s world premiere.

“The Cured” was produced by Tilted Pictures and Bac Films in association with Savage Prods. Bac Films will also distribute in France.

Bac Films’ Toronto slate also includes Paolo Virzi’s “The Leisure Seeker,” which world premiered at Venice and will play at Toronto in the Gala section; Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani’s thriller “Let’s the Corpses Tan,” the Belgian helmer’s follow-up to the giallo-inspired “The Strange Color of Your Body’s Tears”; and “Amer,” which will play at Toronto’s Midnight Madness. Other Bac Films titles include Sofia Djama’s “The Blessed,” which world premiered at Venice.

