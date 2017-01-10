David Bowie had a rarely-equalled streak of musically innovative output in the 1970s, though he continued to make music right up until his death on Jan. 10, 2016. A posthumous EP was released this week for the one-year anniversary of his death, including the song “Lazarus” which also appears on his final album “Blackstar,” in addition to his final recordings “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You.”

In just four years from 1971 to 1974, he released the indelible albums “Hunky Dory,” “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” “Aladdin Sane” and “Diamond Dogs.”

Born David Jones, he started his career in the early 1960s playing acoustic guitar and appearing in theater and mime productions while crafting the wildly imaginative image that became his trademark. These photos from Britain’s Rex agency, some of them rarely published, show Bowie at his most glamorous, fashionable, thoughtful and sexy during the first 20 years of his long and productive career.

During the 1970s Bowie toured with personas such as Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke, collaborated with Iggy Pop, and appeared in films including “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” He became even more involved in film in the 1980s, appearing in “The Hunger” and “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.”