‘Suicide Squad’ Director David Ayer Boards ‘Scarface’ Reimagining

Film Reporter @krolljvar
David Ayer Scarface
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Universal has tapped David Ayer to direct its “Scarface” reimagining.

Variety first reported that Antoine Fuqua left the director’s chair. Sources reveal that the studio is now very close to landing a new helmer. Diego Luna, who starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” had been attached to play the role made famous by Al Pacino in Brian De Palma’s classic, but it’s unknown at this time whether he will still topline, now that the project has a new director.

Related

Coen Brothers to Polish Script for ‘Scarface’ Reimagining

The Coen brothers recently polished the script. Terence Winter had penned an earlier version.

The new “Scarface,” a Bluegrass Films and Global Produce production, will be produced by Marc Shmuger, Scott Stuber, and Dylan Clark. The film is set to bow on August 10, 2018.

Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 original, will return to produce again. The studio first bought rights to “Scarface” in 1932.

Exec VP of production Jon Mone and VP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for Universal.

Ayer most recently directed Netflix’s fantasy cop thriller “Bright” starring Will Smith. He is repped by CAA.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad