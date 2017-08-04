David Arquette, Jenna Ortega to Star in Elephant Drama ‘Saving Flora’

David Arquette, Jenna Ortega, Tom Arnold, Leonor Varela, and a veteran performing elephant named Tai are starring in the independent family drama “Saving Flora,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Production has begun in Los Angeles with British TV commercial veteran Mark Taylor directing. Producers are Amber Wang (“Rock Dog”), FJ Productions’ Fabio Golombek (“Experimenter,” “Like Sunday Like Rain”), and Brad Billington (“Professional Affair,” “Lethal Cowboy”).

Taylor co-wrote the script for “Saving Flora” with David Moss. The story centers on a 14-year-old girl who kidnaps an elephant from a circus to take it to a nature reserve. Flora is played by Tai, who has been in several other movies, including “Like Water for Elephants.”

The producers have pledged to donate part of the movie proceeds to several organizations that help protect elephants around the world.

Arquette’s acting credits include the “Scream” franchise, “Eight Legged Freaks,” and the upcoming features “The Wheel” and “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping.”

Ortega portrayed Princess Isabel in the “Elena of Avalor” TV series and young Jane on “Jane the Virgin.” Varela can next be seen in “A Little Something for Your Birthday” opposite Famke Janssen, Sharon Stone and Ellen Burstyn, and the indie feature “Alpha,” directed by Albert Hughes.

Arnold’s most recent credits include “Undateable John,” “Hollywood Hustle: LA Player,” and “Pony With a Broken Wing,” opposite Jonathan Silverman and Charisma Carpenter.