“Neighbors” star Dave Franco has moved from CAA to WME for representation.

Franco is known for his work in the “21 Jump Street,” “Now You See Me,” and “Neighbors” franchises. He also starred in Jonathan Levine’s “Warm Bodies,” and “Nerve” opposite Emma Roberts.

He’ll next be seen in Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours,” premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week. In addition, Franco recently wrapped the Netflix drama “6 Balloons” and also has the animated film “The Lego Ninjago Movie” bowing later this year.

Franco had been with CAA for several years, but began looking for a new agency after his longtime agent, Kami Putnam-Heist, left to become a manager at Anonymous Content. His brother, James Franco, who was also repped by Putnam-Heist while she was at CAA, recently left for UTA after her departure.

The Franco brothers appear together in the upcoming New Line Cinema and Good Universe comedy “The Masterpiece” opposite Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston, and Alison Brie.

He will continue to be repped by Anonymous and Felker Toczek.