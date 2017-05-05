Dave Chappelle Joins Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper in ‘A Star Is Born’ Remake

Dave Chappelle has joined Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the Warner Bros. remake of “A Star is Born.”

Cooper is also directing, which marks his feature film helming debut. He is producing through his 22 & Green production company, along with Jon Peters, Bill Gerber, and Basil Iwanyk.

The movie, based on William Wellman’s 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, centers on a fading country music star who helps an aspiring singer as his own career spirals downward. James Mason and Judy Garland starred in a 1954 version, and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson toplined the 1976 pic.

Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott are also starring in “A Star Is Born,” which is currently in production. Chappelle will play Cooper’s oldest friend, who used to perform with him at blues clubs.

“A Star Is Born” hits theaters on Sept. 28, 2018.

Chappelle starred in Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq.” Netflix released his two, hourlong stand-up comedy specials in March — “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” which was filmed in Austin, and includes the themes of race, bias, and power; and “The Age of Spin,” recorded in Los Angeles last year. Chappelle is repped by Gersh.