Film News Roundup: ‘Darkest Hour’ Director Joe Wright to Be Honored by Cinema Audio Society

In today’s film news roundup, Cinema Audio Society will honor “Darkest Hour” filmmaker Joe Wright, and “Life in Reverse” castings are revealed.

FILMMAKER AWARD

“Darkest Hour” director Joe Wright will receive the Cinema Audio Society filmmaker award at the 54th Annual CAS Awards on Feb. 24 at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel.

“The CAS recognized Joe’s commitment to sound when we nominated his film ‘Hanna’ for outstanding sound mixing motion picture,” President Mark Ulano said. “His current film, ‘Darkest Hour,’ with an amazing performance by Gary Oldman, also exhibits Joe’s passion for all the crafts involved in filmmaking. With the director as conductor, Joe knows how to get the best out of every instrument in the filmmaking orchestra which makes him an excellent choice for filmmaker.”

Wright made his feature film directorial debut in 2005 with “Pride & Prejudice,” followed by “Atonement,” “The Soloist,” “Hanna,” “Anna Karenina,” and “Pan.” In 2016, Wright directed the “Nosedive” episode of the television series “Black Mirror.”

Wright will be the 13th CAS filmmaker honoree. Past honorees have included Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Jonathan Demme, Rob Marshall, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates, and Quentin Tarantino.

CASTINGS

Shooting has started in Los Angeles on the drama “Life in Reverse,” starring Chris Minor, Jenni Kennedy, Darwin Shaw, Kera O’Bryon, William McNamara, and Joe Estevez.

Writer/director/executive producer Tara Lynn Marcelle is making her feature directorial debut, exploring a seemingly random incident or meeting that is soon interpreted to have been arranged by God in which, after a devastating accident, a musician leaves town to make amends but discovers he must first forgive himself.

Parts of the film having been shot in Castaic and at the Viaggio Estate Winery near Lodi, Calif.

“There are so many families that wish their lives away wanting to go back in reverse and do something over again. I think our film brings that out and makes it relatable to many people today. Our story helps them understand there is a hope in something, and it can change the course you are on,” Kennedy said.

Executive producers are Marcelle and her Fly Sparrow Films. Producers are Kennedy, under her AK Production, banner along with Lance Paul and his Ginger Knight Entertainment.

STREAMING RELEASE

The 2015 Australian film “Ambrosia” will become available for streaming to U.S audiences on Amazon Prime and iTunes starting Dec. 23.



Rhiannon Bannenberg wrote, edited, directed, and composed the music for the film, which was shot in the Illawarra Region of New South Wales, Australia. The young adult drama unravels the tale of relationships during what was deemed to be an innocent summer.

The cast includes Elias Jamieson Brown, Scott Lee, Rebecca Montalti, Debbie Neilson, and newcomer Natasha Velkova, with Steve Jaggi producing.

“‘Ambrosia’ has been an immense labor of love for me, and I’ve been truly humbled by the reaction to both the film, and soundtrack, from fans, both in Australia and across the globe. I’m honored that my humble film has received so much attention, and will be available in the U.S. It is my hope that young women across America will be inspired, as I was, to pick up a camera, and tell their stories,” Bannenberg said.