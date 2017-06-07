Poll: Which ‘Dark Universe’ Movie Are You Most Excited for?

With “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella, releasing this weekend, Universal is officially kicking off its “Dark Universe.”

Though reviews for “The Mummy” have been unfavorable and box office tracking is far from through the roof, the studio hasn’t said it will slow down on its planned monster universe. The films will mine from Universal’s vault of monsters — Dracula, Frankenstein, Invisible Man, etc. — and reboot them for movies in the next few years.

Aside from “The Mummy,” “Bride of Frankenstein” is the only planned movie to be dated thus far, to be released on Feb. 14, 2019. “The Invisible Man” and “Frankenstein” have already nabbed stars in Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem, respectively. Angelina Jolie has been linked to the lead role in “Bride of Frankenstein,” but has yet to officially sign on. A new musical theme for the “Dark Universe,” composed by Danny Elfman, will debut in theaters ahead of “The Mummy.”

Which movie are you most looking forward to? Can you hardly wait to see Bardem as Frankenstein, or are you more curious to see a new take on the Creature From the Black Lagoon? Or something else entirely? Weigh in below!