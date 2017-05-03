‘Dark Tower’ Trailer: Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba Duel in Stephen King Adaptation

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey play bitter enemies in the first trailer for Sony’s “Dark Tower” — an adaptation of the Stephen King series of the same name.

“For thousands of generations the gunslingers were knights sworn to protect us from the coming of the dark,” Elba huffs in a voiceover at the beginning of the trailer.

Tom Taylor plays a young boy who is taken in and trained by Elba’s character Roland Deschain or “The Gunslinger.” The two face the threats of McConaughey’s Walter Padick, also known as “The Man in Black.”

At one point McConaughey taunts, “You can’t stop what’s coming. Death always wins.”

“Dark Tower” hits theaters August 4. Watch the trailer below: