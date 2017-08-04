Box Office: ‘Dark Tower’ Fires Off $1.8 Million on Thursday Night

“The Dark Tower” shot to $1.8 million at 2,770 North American locations on Thursday night.

Sony and MRC’s adaptation is projected to win the weekend with about $20 million to $25 million at 3,449 locations. The studio is being slightly more conservative with a $19 million forecast for the action fantasy, based on Stephen King’s series of eight novels.

The Thursday night previews started at 7:19 p.m., in keeping with King’s use of the time “19:19” and the number 19 in his works. The $1.8 million total is equivalent to Paramount’s “Ghost in the Shell,” which opened with $18.7 million on the March 31-April 2 weekend.

“The Dark Tower,” which cost $60 million to make, stars Idris Elba as the Gunslinger — a sort of supernatural law enforcement officer protecting the Dark Tower. Matthew McConaughey portrays the Man in Black, who’s on a mission of total destruction.

Nikolaj Arcel directed from a script by the writing teams of Akiva Goldsman & Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen & Nikolaj Arcel. Reviews for “The Dark Tower” have been primarily negative, with critics grousing over the confusing plot line. The movie has a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Annapurna’s “Detroit” is aiming for the $10 million to $15 million range from 3,007 locations, after taking in $365,455 last weekend from 20 screens. Annapurna sees the film uniquely positioned to stand out in the marketplace in the coming weeks. It’s directed by Kathryn Bigelow from a script by her “Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty” collaborator Mark Boal.

So far, critics are on board, earning the tale of the Motor City’s 1967 riots 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is toplined by “Star Wars” breakout John Boyega, Will Poulter, and Algee Smith.

Warner Bros.’ third weekend of Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” and Sony’s second frame of “The Emoji Movie” may both come in ahead of “Detroit.” “Dunkirk” has grossed an impressive $116 million in its first two weeks of domestic release.

The opening of Halle Berry’s thriller “Kidnap” looks to chase down a modest $8 million at 2,378 sites. The film was originally slated for a 2015 release from Relativity, and was delayed several times until the company went under and lost the rights. “Kidnap” is being released by Aviron, an independent production company operated by David Dinerstein.

Berry plays a mother attempting to rescue her six-year-old son, portrayed by Sage Correa, after he’s kidnapped. “Kipnap” took in $500,000 at 1,900 locations in Thursday night previews.

The new titles are not expected to salvage what’s been a disappointing summer overall for the domestic box office, which has declined 8.4% to $3.12 billion as of Aug. 2, according to comScore.

“It looks like yet another down weekend as the comparable year ago frame boasted the August $133.7 million record-setting debut of ‘Suicide Squad,’ plus the continued strength of ‘Jason Bourne’ and ‘Bad Moms’ that powered a tough-to-beat $228.9 million overall industry gross,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore.