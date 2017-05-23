Danny Glover-John McGinley Comedy ‘Good Catholic’ Lands September Release

Pigasus Pictures and Broad Green Pictures have set a Sept. 8 release date for romantic comedy “The Good Catholic” in theaters and VOD.

Paul Shoulberg directed from his own script with Zachary Spicer, Wrenn Schmidt (“Outcast”), John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”), and Danny Glover starring. The story is based on Shoulberg’s parents and serves as a tribute to Shoulberg’s recently deceased father, Donald Shoulberg, who was a small town priest who fell in love with a woman who at the time was a practicing nun.

“The Good Catholic” had its world premiere at the 2017 Santa Barbara Film Festival where it won the Panavision Spirit Award for Best Feature Film. It also won the Leonardo Da Vinci Horse Award for Best Screenplay at the Milan International Film Festival.

Producers are Spicer, John Robert Armstrong, and Graham Sheldon. The executive producers are David Anspaugh and Jordan Gershowitz.

Spicer portrays an idealistic priest who loves his work more than anything while he struggles to find balance between the dueling philosophies of his mentors — Glover’s no-nonsense traditionalist and McGinley’s chainsmoking, carb-addcited Franciscan. He meets a complicated and mysterious woman in a late-night confession, which starts to open his world to an entirely different set of possibilities and problems.

Spicer and Armstrong founded Indiana-based Pigasus as a production company in 2014.