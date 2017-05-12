Cannes: Daniel Radcliffe Signs Up for Action Comedy ‘Guns Akimbo’

“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe has signed up to star in action comedy “Guns Akimbo,” which Altitude Films and Occupant Entertainment will introduce to buyers at Cannes.

The film, currently in pre-production, will be directed by Jason Lei Howden, whose debut feature, “Deathgasm,” premiered in 2015 at SXSW. Howden also wrote the screenplay. Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino are producing for Occupant, with Michael Mailis from Hyperion Entertainment and Will Clarke and Andy Mayson from Altitude executive producing.

Radcliffe, recently seen in “Now You See Me 2” and “Swiss Army Man,” will play lead character Miles, an ordinary guy who suddenly finds himself forced to fight a gladiator-like battle for a dark website that streams the violence for viewers. Miles must fight heavily armed Nix and also save his kidnapped ex-girlfriend.

“Jason Lei Howden is an incredibly talented new filmmaker, who with ‘Guns Akimbo’ delivers a commercial action film that is original, fresh and gives us unique and exciting characters. We are convinced that audiences will love to discover Daniel Radcliffe as Miles,” Neurauter said.

Neurauter and Marino’s previous producing credits include Corin Hardy’s “The Hallow,” “Better Living Through Chemistry” and “All the Boys Love Mandy Lane.” Altitude’s recent credits include “The Girl With All the Gifts” and “Ghost Stories.”