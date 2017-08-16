Daniel Craig Confirms He Will Return as James Bond

Daniel Craig has made it official: He’ll be returning for another movie as James Bond.

Craig confirmed the news that had been widely expected during his appearance on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Colbert pressed Craig about his previous statement indicating he had no intention of returning to the role. Craig said he gave that interview two days after “Spectre” finished shooting, when he was still exhausted.

“Instead of saying something with style and grace, I said something really stupid,” he said.

TONIGHT: Daniel Craig makes an announcement that will leave you shaken, not stirred. #JamesBond #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gaSgVs3LkN — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017

Craig also said that the next Bond pic would be his last.

“I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait.”

The British actor has been cagey about his return, even saying in a radio interview earlier Tuesday that nothing was confirmed.

“White Boy Rick” director Yann Demange is the frontrunner to direct Bond 25, which is dated for November 8, 2019.