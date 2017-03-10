Focus Features has hired veteran executive Dani Weinstein — who has worked extensively on the Weinstein Company’s awards campaigns — as executive vice president of publicity.

Weinstein will oversee theatrical publicity efforts for the entire Focus Features slate, including all awards campaigns. She will be based in New York and report to Jason Cassidy, Focus Features’ president of marketing.

“Dani is a consummate professional who has an incredible track record for spearheading breakthrough publicity campaigns for specialty titles,” said Cassidy. “Her breadth of experience working with world class filmmakers and talent, and collaborative style of leadership, makes her uniquely qualified. We’re thrilled that she is joining the Focus team.”

Weinstein has spent two decades in the entertainment industry. She has spent most of the last 17 years with TWC and Miramax, culminating as the studio’s president of publicity.

Her tenure included the campaign for “The King’s Speech,” which won the Best Picture Academy Award in 2011. She also worked on “The Imitation Game,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained,” Stephen Frears’ “Philomena,” Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York” and “The Aviator,” David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” Stephen Daldry’s “The Reader,” Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” Michael Moore’s “Sicko,” Todd Haynes’ “Carol,” Ryan Coogler’s “Fruitvale Station” and “Lee Daniels’ “The Butler.”

She has led 15 best picture Academy Award campaigns, and has been involved in campaigns that led to more than 120 Oscar nominations and 23 wins. Weinstein began her career as an agent at Don Buchwald & Associates in the broadcast department.

Focus Features upcoming slate includes spy thriller “Atomic Blonde,” starring Charlize Theron, and Winston Churchill biopic “The Darkest Hour,” starring Gary Oldman.

“To say I am excited to be working with the team at Focus is an understatement,” she said. “I am thankful to Jason Cassidy, Peter Kujawski, Abhijay Prakash and Robert Walak for giving me the opportunity to join their ranks during this exciting time at the studio. I always strive to work on films that are beautiful in their artistry and impactful, and this is well aligned with Focus’ philosophy. I am eager to begin working on this upcoming slate with such a high-caliber team.”

Focus Features publicity efforts had been headed by Adriene Bowles, who left her post this week for a slot with Annapurna Pictures.