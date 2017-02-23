Fox Searchlight Pictures has set a July 7 release for Amanda Lipitz’s documentary “Step” — making it the first title to go up against Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Fox Searchlight bought rights to the movie last month following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film, featuring Blessin Giraldo, Cori Grainger, Tayla Solomon, Gari McIntyre, and Paula Dofat, documents the senior year of a girls’ high-school step dance team in inner-city Baltimore. Each student is trying to become the first in their families to attend college and striving to make their dancing a success against the backdrop of social unrest in the troubled city.

“Step” is a Stick Figure, Impact Partners, Vulcan, and Scott Rudin production, and produced by Lipitz and Steven Cantor. Exec producers are Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous, Jenny Raskin, Rudin, Paul G. Allen, Carole Tomko, Micheal Flaherty, Valerie McGowan, Barbara Dobkin, Regina K. Scully, Debra McLeod, Jay Sears, Ann Tisch, and Andrew Tisch.

Variety‘s Geoff Berkshire gave the film a strong review: “Documentaries aren’t often discussed in terms of their ability to entertain, but ‘Step’ might be the most infectiously entertaining doc since Chris Rock’s ‘Good Hair.'”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” stars Tom Holland and is the sixth film in the franchise.