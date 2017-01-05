Dan Berger, a veteran communications guru, will return to Fox to help craft the message at its film division.

He has been named executive vice president of corporate communications at the studio, replacing Chris Petrikin, who stepped down last year. He will report to Twentieth Century Fox Film Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider and begins his job on Jan. 9. Snider took over as the sole head of the film studio at the end of last summer.

Berger was most recently head of corporate communications at DreamWorks Animation, working there through the company’s sale to NBCUniversal last year. He helped the studio rebrand itself in the wake of a series of film flops such as “Turbo” and “Penguins of Madagascar,” layoffs, and a declining market share. Berger is known as an affable corporate spinmeister with strong relationships across the media landscape.

Prior to joining DreamWorks Animation, he spent nine years in a variety of senior communications roles at 21st Century Fox, most recently as senior vice president of corporate communications. From 2009 to 2013, he was vice president of communications for News Corporation – 21st Century Fox’s corporate predecessor and worked for Fox Interactive Media, the parent company of News Corporation’s digital businesses. His tenure at the company coincided with the hacking scandal that threatened News Corporation’s tabloid business in London, as well as the company’s split into a separate publishing entity, which retained the News Corporation moniker, and a television and film business, rechristened 21st Century Fox.

He previously worked at Yahoo! and such public relations firms as Edelman Worldwide and GCI Group.