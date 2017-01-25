Dan Aykroyd wrote a humorous and emotional tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, to whom he was temporarily engaged in the early 1980’s after they filmed “The Blues Brothers.”

In the letter, which appears in Empire magazine’s farewell to the “Star Wars” actress who died in late December, Aykroyd traces standout moments during the couple’s relationship, from the moment they fell in love on the set of “The Blues Brothers” to their weekend on Bill Harrah’s private Lake Tahoe estate, where “LSD was a factor.”

Though undoubtedly an earnest letter, much of the memories Aykroyd recalls reveals the humorous nature that Carrie encapsulated. “Contemplating marriage, I gave Carrie a sapphire ring and subsequently in the romance she gave me a Donald Roller Wilson oil painting of a monkey in a blue dress next to a tiny floating pencil, which I kept for years until it began to frighten my children,” he writes.

Aykroyd also mentions cherished moments he spent with Fisher’s family, recalling times spent eating home-cooked meals prepared by Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, and the exhilarating adventures he went on with Fisher’s “tech-wizard” brother, Todd.

Aykroyd ends the letter by briefly describing the end of their relationship, which concluded following a weekend in Martha’s Vineyard with close friends Judy and John Belushi. He ends lightheartedly, saying “Carrie wasn’t shallow, we had a great time. She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring.”

