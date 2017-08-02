Damien Chazelle-Penned Thriller ‘The Claim’ Taps ‘Point Break’ Director

“Point Break” helmer Ericson Core will direct the thriller “The Claim,” penned by “La La Land” writer-director Damien Chazelle.

Producers are Scott Clayton of Oceanside Media and Route One Entertainment’s Russell Levine, along with Jay Stern and Chip Diggins.

Capstone Group will fully finance the movie with Oceanside Media. Capstone’s Christian Mercuri will also executive produce with David Haring and Chris Lytton. Route One’s Sophia Dilley will co-produce.

Core’s credits include Disney’s sports drama “Invincible,” starring Mark Wahlberg. He was the cinematographer of “The Fast and the Furious,” for which he won AFI’s cinematographer of the year award; Ben Affleck’s “Daredevil”; “Payback,” starring Mel Gibson; and the crime thriller “One Eight Seven,” with Samuel L. Jackson.

Casting has commenced on the thriller, which centers on a single father with a criminal background who must uncover the whereabouts of his kidnapped daughter while fighting the mysterious claims of another couple who insist that the child is theirs.

Oceanside optioned the rights to the script in March. The thriller made the Black List in 2010.

Chazelle won the Academy Award for directing “La La Land” and was nominated in the original screenplay category. He was also nominated in 2015 for best adapted screenplay for another Black List honoree, “Whiplash.”

