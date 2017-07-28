Wanda’s Qingdao Studio Might Be Part of Recent Selloff of Theme Parks and Hotels

In a dramatic twist to Dalian Wanda’s recent offloading of theme parks and hotels, questions swirled Friday over whether the company’s huge new studio complex in Qingdao is included in the $9.2 billion sale, which would make Wanda’s pullback in the entertainment arena even starker.

In a regulatory filing in Hong Kong, developer Sunac China listed the properties it is acquiring from Wanda in the recently announced deal. In Qingdao, aside from other parcels, the list includes, in English, Wanda’s “television industry park.” (In the Chinese-language filing, the words are “film and television park.”)

The Wall Street Journal quoted a Sunac spokeswoman as saying that this referred to Wanda Studios, the massive production facility Wanda is building in seaside Qingdao, including 30 sound stages, half of which are already up and running. “The Great Wall” and “Pacific Rim 2” were shot at the site, which sprawls over 400 acres, and other productions are underway.

However, Wanda has not responded to requests for comment, including from Variety, on the suggestion that Wanda Studios is part of the selloff of theme parks and hotels, which was announced earlier this month.

More to follow.