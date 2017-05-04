‘Casino Royale’ Actress Daliah Lavi Dies at 74

Israeli actress Daliah Lavi, who starred in 1967’s spoof “Casino Royale,” has died at her home in Asheville, N.C. She was 74.

Lavi was born in 1942 in Shavei Tzion in the British Mandate of Palestine. She studied ballet in Sweden, where she appeared in her first film
“Hemsöborna” in 1955. She was fluent in several languages and starred in German, Italian, French, and Spanish films, in addition to English-language movies.

She gained notice in Vincente Minnelli’s “Two Weeks in Another Town,” and she received a Golden Globe for most promising newcomer (female) for her work. Her credits included “The Return of Dr. Mabuse” (1961); “The Demon” (1963); “The Whip and the Body” (1963); Richard Brooks’ “Lord Jim” (1965), starring Peter O’Toole; “Ten Little Indians” (1965); “Those Fantastic Flying Fools” (1967), “Nobody Runs Forever” (1968); and “Catlow” (1971), starring Yul Brynner.

Lavi played a spy in 1966’s “The Silencers,” which starred Dean Martin as Matt Helm, and played “The Detainer” in “Casino Royale” opposite Peter Sellers Ursula Andress, David Niven, Woody Allen, Joanna Pettet, and Orson Welles.

Lavi also saw success as a singer with German pop hits “Oh, wann kommst du?” (“When Are You Coming?”) and “Willst du mit mihr geh’n?” (“Do You Want to Go With Me?”).

Lavi had lived in Asheville with her husband, Charles, since 1992. Survivors also include her children, Kathy, Rouben, Alexander, and Stephen; grandchildren, Sophie, Ben, Emma, Hannah, and Levi; and sister Michal. Lavi’s funeral will take place in her native Israel.

