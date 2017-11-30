Daisy Ridley Doesn’t Want to Play Rey After ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

When “Star Wars: Episode IX” hits theaters in 2019, star Daisy Ridley expects it to be the third and final time she portrays her character Rey.

“I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films,” she told Rolling Stone. “So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

Still, Ridley, who came into prominence when she was introduced as Rey in 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” has positive sentiments toward the franchise.

“For me, I didn’t really know what I was signing on to. I hadn’t read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, ‘Awesome,'” she said. “Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now.”

However, she hasn’t completely ruled out revisiting the role in the distant future.

“Who knows? I honestly feel like the world may end in the next 30 years, so, if in 30 years, we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells, then sure. Maybe,” she said. “But again, it’s like, who knows.”

The second installment in the trilogy was written and directed by Rian Johnson, and stars Ridley, along with Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Davis, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. New cast members include Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

“The Last Jedi” opens Dec. 15.