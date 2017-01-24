Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights to the Sonia Purnell book “A Woman of No Importance” and has attached “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actress Daisy Ridley to star.

“A Woman of No Importance” is the biography of American heiress and super-spy Virginia Hall, who attempted to break into the ranks of the American Foreign Service in the years before World War II.

After being rejected because of her gender and a disability — she lost part of her leg in a hunting accident — Hall worked during the war for the British intelligence unit SOE.

Paramount will now look to add a producer and writer to the project.

Following her breakout role in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Ridley has been quickly attaching herself to projects that can be developed in between “Star Wars” pics. She is currently attached to “The Lost Wife,” produced by Robbie Brenner; “Kolma,” produced by J.J. Abrams; and “Ophelia.” Ridley is currently filming the Fox film “Murder on the Orient Express” and has already completed work on the “Peter Rabbit” movie at Sony starring James Corden, as well as “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which bows this December.

