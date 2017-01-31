“Daddy’s Home 2” will debut in theaters on November 10, 2017. The follow-up to the 2015 hit will bring back Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell as warring fathers. It is also rumored to add John Lithgow and Mel Gibson to the mix. Sean Anders, the director of the first film, will return behind the camera.

“Daddy’s Home 2” will head off against “The Star,” a Sony animated offering, and “Red Sparrow,” a Fox thriller from Francis Lawrence, the director of several “Hunger Games” films. It will also be up against the second weekend of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Bad Moms Christmas,” two highly-anticipated sequels. It’s a highly competitive time of year, as studios are angling to get their films into multiplexes in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first “Daddy’s Home” grossed $240.4 million globally despite being released in the shadow of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The combination of a Ferrell and Wahlberg has been potent commercially — the pair also headlined “The Other Guys,” a 2010 hit.