‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ Star Lara Pulver Joins ‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’

“Da Vinci’s Demons” star Lara Pulver has joined the cast of Amazon’s upcoming Amazon anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”

The 10-episode sci-fi series stars Terrence Howard and Anna Paquin and is based on the short stories of Philip K. Dick. Paquin and Howard will appear in the episode titled “Real Life,” which is written by Ronald D. Moore and directed by Jeffrey Reiner.

Paquin will play Sarah, a policewoman living in the future who shares headspace with George, played by Howard, a brilliant game designer, as each pursue violent killers whose plans could have shattering consequences. In a race against time, sharing a bond that no one else can see, they learn the very thing that connects them can also destroy them.

No details have released on who Pulver is playing.

Both British and American writers are working on adapting Dick’s work for the small screen, including Jack Thorne, Moore, Michael Dinner, Tony Grisoni, Matthew Graham, David Farr, Dee Rees, and Travis Beacham. Each episode will be a standalone narrative in the vein of “Black Mirror.” Bryan Cranston serves as an executive producer on the series. He also currently appears in and executive produces the series “Sneaky Pete” for Amazon, which stars Giovanni Ribisi as a con man who assumes the identity of his former prison cell mate.

This is the second Dick project at Amazon, with the first being “The Man in the High Castle,” which recently released its second season. Shortly after the release, Amazon announced it was renewing the show for a third season.

Pulver was most recently seen in Screen Gems’ “Underworld: Blood Wars” and also had a recurring role on ABC’s “Quantico.” She is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Independent Talent Group.