Cynthia Erivo is set to star in an independent Harriet Tubman biopic, tentatively titled “Harriet.”

Producers are Charles D. King’s through his Marco company, Debra Martin Chase, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Kim Roth and Gregory Allen Howard. Macro, New Balloon and Stay Gold Features are financing.

Seith Mann is directing.

The film will the portray the life of Tubman as slave, abolitionist, Underground Railroad conductor, nurse, spy and warrior. Producers plan to begin shooting later this year.

Executive producers are Poppy Hanks, New Balloon’s Elizabeth Koch and Kristina Kendall, Nnamdi Asomugha and Bill Benenson.

Erivo won a Tony award, Drama Desk award, Theatre World award and Outer Critics Circle award for her performance in “The Color Purple” on Broadway. She’s been nominated for a 2017 Grammy and will perform at Sunday’s show.

She stars the upcoming film “Widows,” directed by Steve McQueen, co-starring opposite Viola Davis. Erivo also sang the title song for 2017 Sundance documentary “Step,” to be distributed by Fox Searchlight.

Mann has directed more than 30 episodes of television including “The Wire,” “Brotherhood,” “Friday Night Lights,” “The Walking Dead,” “Homeland” and “Ballers.” He wrote, directed and executive produced “The Breaks,” an original movie for VH1 that has been picked up as a series for the network.

Erivo is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Claire Hoath, Friends At Work and Peikoff/Mahan. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.