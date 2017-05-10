Sundance Winner ‘Crown Heights’ Starring Lakeith Stanfield Gets Release Date

Amazon Studios and IFC have set an Aug. 25 release date in the U.S. for the prison drama “Crown Heights,” which won the audience award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie, which premiered to strong reviews as part of the U.S. dramatic competition, stars Lakeith Stanfield (“Short Term 12”) as Colin Warner, a real-life, 18-year-old Brooklyn man wrongfully convicted of a 1980 murder and sentenced to life in prison. His only hope at freedom is his childhood friend Carl “KC” Kinged (played by former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha), who fights for more than 20 years to reverse the verdict, taking loans for lawyer fees and becoming a legal courier to learn the court system. The movie was adapted from a “This American Life” segment.

Matt Ruskin directed and wrote the film, which was shot in New York. Ruskin, Asomugha, and Natalie Galazka produced. Natalie Paul, Bill Camp, Nestor Carbonell, and Amari Cheatom also star.

Variety first reported the sale to Amazon at Sundance.

“In case anyone needs a reminder, the fight against unjust policing in black communities long predates the cases that have dominated headlines in recent years, and Matt Ruskin’s film ‘Crown Heights’ shines a spotlight on one particularly egregious injustice that stretched from the dawn of the 1980s all the way to the start of the current millennium,” Andrew Barker wrote in his review for Variety.