‘The Crow’ Reboot Nabbed by Sony

Sony Pictures has signed on to distribute the long-stalled “The Crow Reborn” worldwide.

The movie will be a reboot of the 1994 pic and is aiming to be a more faithful adaptation of the original graphic novel written by James O’Barr. Directed by Alex Proyas, the original “The Crow” grossed $50.7 million at the domestic box office.

The film had been in development Relativity Media with various directors and actors for nearly a decade. It’s been in limbo since the company went bankrupt. Jack Huston had been attached for the lead role. Jason Momoa and Corin Hardy were last on board as star and director.

Samuel Hadida’s Davis Films, Highland Film Group, and Electric Shadow previously acquired the rights to finance, produce, and distribute the film. Kevin Misher will also be producing for Misher Films.

Edward R. Pressman, who produced the original 1994 film starring Brandon Lee, will produce alongside Hadida. Highland will also handle international sales.

The original movie centered on a murdered rock star who is resurrected in order to hunt down his killers. Lee died during the film’s production after he was shot with a defective blank.

Miramax released “The Crow” and the  1996 sequel “The Crow: City Of Angels,” which starred Thomas Jane as the lead character Eric Draven.

Momoa is starring as Aquaman in the upcoming “Justice League” and “Aquaman.” Hardy is directing New Line’s Conjuring Universe spinoff “The Nun.”

 

 

