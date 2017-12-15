‘Crouching Tiger’ Actress Accuses Harvey Weinstein Asia Associate of Sexual Misconduct

Actress JuJu Chan has accused Harvey Weinstein’s Asia associate Bey Logan of making an unwanted sexual advance and later pressuring her romantically during production of The Weinstein Co.’s 2016 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.”

Chan told Variety that Logan, a friend of Weinstein’s and a consulting producer with TWC, “forcefully kissed” her one evening after a party and later complained during shooting of “Sword of Destiny” that she refused to be his girlfriend.

Logan vehemently denies the allegations by Chan, who is the latest woman to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, the Hong Kong online news site HK01 published allegations by seven actresses that Logan had sexually harassed them. Only one of the accusers, actress Sable Yu, has been willing to give her name to HK01.

In response to HK01’s report, Logan denied any criminal misconduct but apologized for having had a “too carefree attitude towards physical encounters with women” in the past.

Chan, who stars in upcoming action film “The Invincible Dragon,” said Logan’s unwanted advance toward her occurred in 2009, soon after she had returned to Hong Kong from studying in New York and was attempting to break into the movie industry.

She said she was introduced to Logan at an event, and he was looking for an actress for the reshoot of his film “Blood Bond.” She said Logan invited her to an audition, which was conducted in a normal and professional manner.

Chan did not sign up for the film, but ran into Logan later on at a party. She was on her way out when Logan asked to share a taxi. During the cab ride, “he forcefully kissed me on my lips,” Chan said.

“I was so young and was in shock. I just graduated. I did not know how to react,” Chan said. “I pushed him away. He said goodbye and left.”

Chan said she tried to avoid Logan afterward despite his status as a producer with Hollywood connections. But several years later, she was cast as one of the main characters in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny,” which Logan produced.

Chan said Logan, who has appeared on camera as well as worked behind it, blamed her for not casting him in a previous project she was involved in, even though she did not have casting authority.

“When it was clear that the [“Sword of Destiny” producers] wanted to include me in their film, he called me offering me a really low pay to do a side role, while also insulting my abilities. I rejected his offer,” Chan said. “In the end, the casting director for the film contacted me directly with an offer that I accepted. Bey was obviously upset to see me on the set.”

More than that, Logan appeared upset about her refusal of his romantic overtures, Chan said.

“He didn’t want me to be in the cast. I never gave him a chance to be close to me. I’m not ‘his girl.’ He tried to kick me out of the movie,” Chan said, adding: “He said to me: ‘Almost all girls I work with are my girlfriends. Why can’t you be my girlfriend? You are the only girl who refused.’”

Towards the end of the shoot, Chan said, Logan asked her to be in his next movie, “Lady Blood Fight.” Chan told him to speak to her manager.

Logan denies Chan’s allegations. “I was a co-producer on ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: Sword of Destiny,’” he wrote in an e-mail to Variety. “I did not have authority to and did not make the casting decisions. I did not determine the artists’ pay or engagement terms. Such matters were handled by the relevant line producers. I did not have authority to and did not make any attempts to ‘kick’ anyone out of the movie. I have never made any propositions to her.”

Chan also said that Weinstein himself approached her during the after-party of “Sword of Destiny’s” Beijing premiere in February 2016.

The Hollywood mogul “came over to me and asked me if I could meet him in his [hotel] room to spend some ‘private time’ together. I said no, why did we have to meet privately? My manager was there, too, and she could come up,” Chan said. “He was unhappy and I walked away.”

Chan said it was difficult for Asian actors and actresses to come forward with accounts of sexual assault and harassment. “They are afraid of being blacklisted. It is so difficult to get a role and when people are desperate, they don’t think. They just let things happen,” Chan said.

“I’ve also seen people not getting any roles after they gave in. There’s no guarantee,” she said. “People who use their power to have sex – [it] is not right.”