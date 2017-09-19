‘Croods 2’ Revived as Animated Sequel and Jason Blum’s ‘Spooky Jack’ Get Release Dates

DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods 2” and a new original feature, “Spooky Jack,” were both added to Universal’s release calendar on Tuesday.

The sequel to 2013’s “The Croods” had been taken off the release schedule and thought to be possibly scrapped. But it is now back on track for a Sept. 18, 2020 release.

The first installment of “The Croods” made $587 million worldwide pointing towards signs of an obvious sequel. Leslie Mann is set to join the returning cast that included Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, and Clark Duke.

Plot details are unknown at this time.

“Spooky Jack,” which will be exec produced by Jason Blum, is set to open on Sept. 17, 2021. The story follows three siblings who move into an eerie new home and discover that all the creatures we’ve been told don’t exist actually do. They must handle some unusual squatters from mischievous leprechauns and the elusive Big Foot to a shy Boogeyman that won’t stop going bump in the night.

Robert Ben Garant will write the script while DreamWorks Animation’s Damon Ross will produce.

NBCUniversal set a deal to buy DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion in cash in April, 2016. The animation company is responsible for such hits as “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda.”