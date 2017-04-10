Sonoya Mizuno has joined Constance Wu in the movie adaptation of the novel “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan are also on board to star in the film.

Warner Bros. acquired the movie rights to “Crazy Rich Asians” in October and is fast-tracking the project with plans for an all-Asian cast. The story unfolds in a world of opulence, as new money and old money collide among a group of Chinese families living in Singapore. It follows a Chinese-American economics professor and her boyfriend, who happens to be the heir to a massive fortune.

Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and partner Brad Simpson boarded the project in 2013 when Kevin Kwan’s book of the same name was still in the manuscript stage. Jon M. Chu is directing the adaptation from a screenplay written by Peter Chiarelli (“The Proposal”) and Adele Lim (“Lethal Weapon” TV reboot).

Ivanhoe president John Penotti is also producing. Kwan will serve as executive producer along with Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland.

Mizuno played the cyborg assistant in Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller “Ex Machina.” She also appeared in “La La Land” as one of Emma Stone’s roommates. She can be seen next in Garland’s “Annihilation.”

