Michelle Yeoh has joined Constance Wu in an adaptation of the book “Crazy Rich Asians,” sources tell Variety.

Warner Bros. acquired the movie rights to “Crazy Rich Asians” in October. The story unfolds in a world of opulence, as new and old money collide among a group of Chinese families living in Singapore. It follows a Chinese-American economics professor and her boyfriend — the heir to a massive fortune.

Yeoh will play the boyfriend’s disapproving mother.

Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and partner Brad Simpson came on board the movie project in 2013 when Kevin Kwan’s book of the same name was still in the manuscript stage. Jon M. Chu is directing the adaptation from a screenplay written by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

Ivanhoe president John Penotti is also producing. Kevin Kwan will serve as executive producer along with Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland.

Yeoh was most recently seen in Fox’s thriller “Morgan” as well as “Mechanic: Resurrection.” In November, it was announced that she had landed a key role in the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery.” She first rose to international fame through roles in the 1997 James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies” and a few years later, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

