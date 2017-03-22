Arcadia Releasing Group has set an April release for Kenneth Mader’s time travel thriller “Displacement,” starring Courtney Hope, Bruce Davison and Susan Blakely.

“Displacement” will launch April 28 on VOD and at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, Calif., followed by playdates in Chicago and Dallas. The film also stars Sarah Douglas, Lou Richards and Christopher Backus.

Producers are Mader and Zander Villayne with Mader directing from his own script.

Hope stars as a brilliant young physics student as she attempts to solve the murder of her boyfriend — played by Backus — while battling memory loss, mysterious pursuers and severe physical distress caused by a quantum entanglement event. In order to untangle the anomaly, she seeks counsel from her old physics professor (Davison), encounters her estranged physicist father (Richards) and finds herself being repeatedly interrogated by a mysterious doctor. Blakely portrays her mother.

Hope is currently appearing in the CBS daytime drama “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Sally Spectra. Her credits include “Quantum Break.”

Davison and Blakely appeared together in the 2005 film, “Hate Crime.” Davison was honored with a tribute at the USA Film Fest in Dallas last year prior to a showing of “Displacement.”

The film won Best Science Fiction Film and Best Supporting Actor for Davison in the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival and the Chrononaut Time Travel Award in the Boston Science Fiction Festival.