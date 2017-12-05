Courtney B. Vance Joins Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges in ‘Ben Is Back’

Courtney B. Vance has joined Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, and Kathryn Newton in the film “Ben Is Back,” which begins shooting Tuesday in New York.

Roberts and Hedges are starring as mother and son in the family drama, to be directed by Hedges’ real-life father, Peter Hedges.

Lucas Hedges, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “Manchester by the Sea,” will portray a charming yet troubled man who returns home to his unsuspecting family on Christmas Eve. His wary mother welcomes her beloved son’s return, but soon learns that he is still very much in harm’s way.

Color Force and Black Bear Pictures are producing alongside the elder Hedges, with 30West and Black Bear fully financing the project. CAA, which packaged and arranged financing for the movie, will represent U.S. rights.

Vance will play the husband to Roberts’ character and stepfather to Lucas Hedges’ character. His philosophy on how to handle her son’s return puts him at direct odds with his wife.

Vance received an Emmy for his portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in the FX series “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.” He recently co-starred in DreamWorks Pictures’ ensemble comedy “Office Christmas Party.” Vance will be part of the voice cast in Wes Anderson’s Fox Searchlight animated film, “Isle of Dogs.”

Vance is represented by the Gersh Agency, Steven Seibert at Lighthouse Entertainment, and Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.