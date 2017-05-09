Courtenay Valenti Named Warner Bros. Production President (EXCLUSIVE)

Courtenay Valenti will be named president of production at Warner Bros., Variety has learned.

The hire comes as newly installed Warner Bros. Pictures President Toby Emmerich is assembling his team. Emmerich also recently tapped Kevin McCormick to join as a top lieutenant. Valenti is a longtime Warner Bros. executive, having been with the studio for nearly three decades. She currently serves as executive vice president of development and production.

She has deep entertainment industry ties and is the daughter of the late MPAA president Jack Valenti. At Warner Bros., Valenti was intimately involved in the Harry Potter franchise and the studio’s animation offerings.

A spokesman for Warner Bros. declined to comment.

