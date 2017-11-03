You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Corey Feldman Names One of His Alleged Sexual Abusers

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All
Corey Feldman
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Corey Feldman has named one of his alleged abusers.

The “Goonies” star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Thursday’s episode of the show that actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s. Grissom starred with Feldman and the late Corey Haim in two films: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.”

Feldman launched a campaign last month to finance a documentary that would expose the alleged pedophiles in Hollywood. He’s seeking $10 million to fund the film, and pay for attorneys and security for his own protection.

“That is him,” Feldman said Thursday on “The Dr. Oz Show” as the host held up a photo of Grissom on his phone. “That’s the guy.”

“This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page has pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman said. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

The actor had mentioned the alleged assaulter in his 2013 memoir, “Coreyography,” but changed his name to “Ron Crimson” for legal purposes.

“The lawyers made me change the names,” Feldman added. “They gave me a list of three or four names. I picked the one that sounded closest to his name.”

Oz and Feldman then called the Los Angeles Police Department to report the allegations.

Related

“It seems to me like they are going to take it seriously,” Feldman said. “They are going to do an interview with me when I get back to Los Angeles. However, they did give me the warning that based on the statute of limitations, they can only open an investigation, but they cannot promise that it will be prosecuted.”

The show later released a video saying its attorneys believe Grissom was imprisoned in 2003 for child molestation and is a “fugitive from justice” because he never registered as a sex offender.

Last week on “Megyn Kelly Today,” Feldman named former talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss, who he had also referred to in his memoir, as another abuser. He then teased a different name, saying, “The second one ran a child’s club in Hollywood … he’s working for the L.A. Dodgers.”

Speaking to Matt Lauer on “Today” last week before the Kelly sit-down, Feldman refused to reveal the names of his alleged harassers, citing legal ramifications. He vowed to eventually “release every single name that I have any knowledge of.”

More Film

  • Academy Nicholl Fellowships Live Read

    Vince Vaughn, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zoey Deutch Read at Academy's Nicholl Fellowships Awards

    Corey Feldman has named one of his alleged abusers. The “Goonies” star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Thursday’s episode of the show that actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s. Grissom starred with Feldman and the late Corey Haim in two films: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.” Feldman launched a campaign last month to finance a […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    China Box Office: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Powers to $15 Million Opening

    Corey Feldman has named one of his alleged abusers. The “Goonies” star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Thursday’s episode of the show that actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s. Grissom starred with Feldman and the late Corey Haim in two films: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.” Feldman launched a campaign last month to finance a […]

  • Lena Headey May Join 'Wind in

    Lena Headey in Talks to Join 'Wind in the Willows' Movie ‘Banking on Mr. Toad’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Corey Feldman has named one of his alleged abusers. The “Goonies” star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Thursday’s episode of the show that actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s. Grissom starred with Feldman and the late Corey Haim in two films: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.” Feldman launched a campaign last month to finance a […]

  • Gravitas Ventures Nabs North American Rights

    Gravitas Ventures Nabs North American Rights to Danish Oscar Entry 'You Disappear' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Corey Feldman has named one of his alleged abusers. The “Goonies” star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Thursday’s episode of the show that actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s. Grissom starred with Feldman and the late Corey Haim in two films: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.” Feldman launched a campaign last month to finance a […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Box Office: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Hammers Mighty $14.5 Million on Thursday Night

    Corey Feldman has named one of his alleged abusers. The “Goonies” star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Thursday’s episode of the show that actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s. Grissom starred with Feldman and the late Corey Haim in two films: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.” Feldman launched a campaign last month to finance a […]

  • Kevin Spacey Sexual Harassment Accusations

    Foundation Set Up by Kevin Spacey to Work With Young People Faces Questions

    Corey Feldman has named one of his alleged abusers. The “Goonies” star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Thursday’s episode of the show that actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s. Grissom starred with Feldman and the late Corey Haim in two films: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.” Feldman launched a campaign last month to finance a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad