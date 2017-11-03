Corey Feldman Names One of His Alleged Sexual Abusers

Corey Feldman has named one of his alleged abusers.

The “Goonies” star told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Thursday’s episode of the show that actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s. Grissom starred with Feldman and the late Corey Haim in two films: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.”

Feldman launched a campaign last month to finance a documentary that would expose the alleged pedophiles in Hollywood. He’s seeking $10 million to fund the film, and pay for attorneys and security for his own protection.

“That is him,” Feldman said Thursday on “The Dr. Oz Show” as the host held up a photo of Grissom on his phone. “That’s the guy.”

“This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page has pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman said. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

The actor had mentioned the alleged assaulter in his 2013 memoir, “Coreyography,” but changed his name to “Ron Crimson” for legal purposes.

“The lawyers made me change the names,” Feldman added. “They gave me a list of three or four names. I picked the one that sounded closest to his name.”

Oz and Feldman then called the Los Angeles Police Department to report the allegations.

“It seems to me like they are going to take it seriously,” Feldman said. “They are going to do an interview with me when I get back to Los Angeles. However, they did give me the warning that based on the statute of limitations, they can only open an investigation, but they cannot promise that it will be prosecuted.”

The show later released a video saying its attorneys believe Grissom was imprisoned in 2003 for child molestation and is a “fugitive from justice” because he never registered as a sex offender.

Last week on “Megyn Kelly Today,” Feldman named former talent manager and convicted sex offender Marty Weiss, who he had also referred to in his memoir, as another abuser. He then teased a different name, saying, “The second one ran a child’s club in Hollywood … he’s working for the L.A. Dodgers.”