Content Media Corp. has taken international sales rights to Evgeny Afineevsky’s “Cries From Syria” ahead of the documentary’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.

The Syrian civil war documentary has already been nabbed by HBO for U.S. TV rights. Content will introduce the film to international buyers at next month’s EFM in Berlin.

“Cries From Syria” uses footage from Syrian activists and citizen journalists to chronicle the violence engulfing their country following protests against President Bashar al-Assad’s authoritarian regime. In the ongoing civil war, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have died, and millions more have fled the country for other parts of the Middle East and for Europe.

“It’s understandable why many people struggle to process the tsunami of devastating news coming out of Syria, but Evgeny Afineevsky’s extraordinary film vigorously cuts through the noise, and dramatically shows us the human cost of the war through the eyes of children and the innocent,” said Jamie Carmichael, President of Film at Content.

“Cries From Syria” is produced by Afineevsky with Den Tolmor and Aaron I. Butler.

The deal comes on the heels of Content’s acquisition Thursday of international rights for another documentary making its premiere in Park City, Greg Barker’s “Legion of Brothers,” which premieres Saturday.