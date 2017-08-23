Content Media Boards ‘Bees Make Honey’ for Worldwide Sales

Content Media was acquired worldwide sales rights to British murder mystery comedy “Bees Make Honey,” the company announced Wednesday. The film, which stars Alice Eve, is set to make its world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in London, Sept. 23. Content will introduce the film to buyers in Toronto next month.

The sophomore feature of Eve’s younger brother Jack Eve, who wrote, directed and produced the film, “Bees Make Honey” is set in England in 1934. It sees Alice Eve’s high society widow, hosting her annual Halloween costume party for her friends, secretly employ a police inspector to solve the crime of the murder of her husband that took place at the same event one year earlier.

“Jack has taken a traditional ‘Who Dunnit?’ format, infused it with a Baz Luhrmann like energy, and combined it with a wonderful old school British comedy,” said Jamie Carmichael, president of film at Content.

“Bees Make Honey” co-stars Wilf Scolding, Hermione Corfield, Ivanno Jeremiah, Josephine De La Baume, Trevor Eve, Joshua McGuire, Anatole Taubman and Chloe McClay. It is an Xploseve production in association with Flexibon Films, with A.J. Riach also serving as producer. Steve Clark-Hall, Jonathan Feuer, David Moores, Babatunde Soyoye, Rodney Dukes, Jeremy Davidson, Alice Eve and Paul J. Morrissey all serve as executive producers.