One construction worker was killed in an accident at Pinewood Atlanta Studios on Tuesday morning, Detective Patton with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Variety.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. While authorities are not releasing the name of the construction worker, he was a 41-year-old male, and was working on the construction site, not any active movie production. OSHA has been notified of the incident.

In a statement, Frank Patterson, Pinewood Atlanta Studios president, told Variety, “A 41-yr old male construction worker with one of our contractors was in an accident that took his life. (The incident is unrelated to the productions on our lot.) Our staff is providing support to the response team on the ground. We have no more information at this time. Our thoughts are with the family.”

Pinewood has been home to a number of large movie productions, including Disney-Marvel movies “Ant-Man” and “Captain: America: Civil War,” as well as the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Sony’s “Passengers,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, also recently shot there.

Pinewood Atlanta Studios is the third-largest production facility in the U.S. It opened in 2014 and includes 18 sound stages ranging from 15,000 sq. ft. to 40,000 sq. ft.

Pinewood has a number of studios around the world, including locations in the U.K., Toronto, the Dominican Republic, and Malaysia.