‘Conjuring 2’ Spinoff ‘The Crooked Man’ in the Works

New Line is expanding the Conjuring franchise with “The Crooked Man,” based on the malevolent character in “The Conjuring 2.”

Mike Van Waes has been hired to write “The Crooked Man,” based on a story by James Wan in his role as chief architect of what’s now called The Conjuring Universe. Wan and Peter Safran are producing.

The project is the fourth film spinoff from Wan’s 2013 hit “The Conjuring” — the others are “Annabelle,” “Annabelle: Creation” and “The Nun.”

The two “Conjuring” films and 2014’s “Annabelle” have combined to gross $897 million in box office worldwide. “Annabelle: Creation” opens Aug. 11 and “The Nun” opens on July 13, 2018.

“The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe. New Line successfully spun off 2014’s “Annabelle” from the demonic doll in 2013’s “The Conjuring.” “Annabelle” was a massive hit with $256 million worldwide on a $6 million budget.

“The Nun” stars Demian Bichir as a priest, Taissa Farmiga as a nun and Bonnie Aarons, who is reprising her role as the malevolent nun from the second “Conjuring” movie. Corin Hardy is directing the movie.

The two “Conjuring” films starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal researchers Lorraine and Ed Warren. Earlier this year, New Line launched development of Van Waes horror movie set in the world of “The Wizard of Oz.” Van Waes is repped by CAA, Grandview and Bloom Hergott.