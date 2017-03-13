Common will star in the revenge action-thriller “Quick Draw” from “Transformers” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Harris Goldberg wrote the screenplay and will direct the film, which will start shooting this summer and be set on “the mean streets of Los Angeles.” It will feature intense shootouts, choreographed car chases, and fast hand-to-hand combat.

Di Bonaventura is producing the film with Content Media’s Tom Butterfield and David Greenblatt, through his Greenlit Creative company. Content Media is handling worldwide sales, while CAA will handle U.S. rights.

“Harris has such an incredible vision for this film that this collaboration is particularly exciting for us,” Di Bonaventura said. “The narrative he creates is incredibly rich and while intense action defines this movie, the story is also very much character driven. I’m very excited to work with Common, as well as our partners from Content Media, who really comprehend the global potential for the film.”

Common’a credits include “Selma,” “Run All Night,” “Date Night,” “American Gangster,” “Wanted,” “Smokin’ Aces,” and “Street Kings.” He won the Academy Award for best original song for his hit “Glory” from the 2014 film “Selma,” in which he co-starred as Civil Rights leader James Bevel.

Common is represented by CAA, his manager Derek Dudley, and his attorney David Fox. Goldberg is represented by Greenblatt’s Greenlit Creative; law firm Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein; and Spitfire Entertainment.

Di Bonaventura’s credits include “Deepwater Horizon,” “Shooter,” and the “G.I. Joe” franchise.

Content’s film slate includes the comedy “An Actor Prepares,” starring Jeremy Irons and Jack Huston; the documentary “Elian,” executive produced by Alex Gibney, the sci-fi mystery “Origin Unknown,” starring Katee Sackhoff; “Cries From Syria,” directed by Evgeny Afineevsky; and Dan Bush’s supernatural heist thriller “The Vault,” starring James Franco, Francesca Eastwood, Taryn Manning, and Scott Haze.

