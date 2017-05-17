Common, Mykelti Williamson Join Michelle Monaghan’s Drama ‘Saint Judy’

Common, Mykelti Williamson, and Leem Lubany have joined the cast of Michelle Monaghan’s independent drama “Saint Judy,” which has started shooting in Los Angeles.

Previously announced cast members include Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Gabriel Bateman, Ben Schnetzer, Waleed Zuaiter, Kevin Chapman, Aimee Garcia, and Peter Krause.

Cannonball Productions is producing “Saint Judy,” which centers on the story of Judy Wood, a single mother in her mid-30’s who began work in immigration law and represented an Afghani immigrant who had been persecuted for opening up a school for girls in her home country. By winning the case, Wood single-handedly changed the law of asylum nationwide, allowing women to be designated a protected class.

Sean Hanish (“Return to Zero”) is helming the feature. Cannonball principals Paul Jaconi-Biery and Hanish are producing with Kelly Kahl, Molina, Gabriela Lugo, and Jaime Surenkamp as executive producers. Derek Beamer is co-producer.

Cannonball has developed the project with screenwriter Dmitry Portnoy, who wrote the original screenplay. UTA Independent Film Group is selling North America.

Hanish, Jaconi-Biery, and Kahl teamed up on “Return to Zero,” which garnered an Emmy Award nomination for lead Minnie Driver and a WGA Award nomination for Hanish. Their second project was “Sister Cities,” written by Colette Freedman, and starring Jacki Weaver, Stana Katic, Jess Weixler, Michelle Trachtenberg, Troian Bellisario, Amy Smart, Tom Everett Scott, and Molina.