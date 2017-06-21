Comedy-Drama ‘One Last Night’ Draws Brian Baumgartner, Kelly Stables, Ali Cobrin

Anthony Sabet’s ASA Pictures has cast Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”), Kelly Stables (“The Exes”), and Ali Cobrin (“Neighbors”) in the comedy-drama “One Last Night,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Sabet, with the production scheduled to shoot this year in the greater Los Angeles area. Matt DeMarco will be executive producing. The cast also includes Luke Brandon Field and Rachele Schank.

The story centers on a man and woman trying to enjoy each other’s company at a local movie theater on their first date. After the movie ends, the daters find themselves so enthralled in conversation that the theater closes, locking them inside. Their adventure starts out light and comical as the couple slowly falls for each other, but that changes as a hidden truth is revealed about the man.

Stables is known for her work in television comedy, including “Two and a Half Men,” “Romantically Challenged,” “The Exes,” and “No Tomorrow.” She also appeared in “Horrible Bosses 2.”

Baumgartner portrayed Kevin Malone on NBC’s series “The Office” and has had recurring roles on “Life in Pieces,” “The Goldbergs,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Bridge,” and “Hand of God.”

Baumgartner is repped by Innovative Artists and Gekis Management. Stables is repped by Innovative Artists and Patino Management Company. Cobrin is repped by the Gersh Agency and Untitled Entertainment.

ASA produced the short film “Walk the Light,” starring Michael Richards, and is in development on the feature “Sunny and Ray.”