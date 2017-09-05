Colin Trevorrow Out as ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Director

Colin Trevorrow
Colin Trevorrow is out as “Star Wars: Episode IX” director.

Disney issued a short statement Tuesday about the departure without saying who will succeed Treverrow.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,” the staeement said. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

