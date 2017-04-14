A24, the scrappy New York-based distributor that dramatically waltzed away with the best picture Oscar in February after being on the block for just over four years, has announced a prime awards-season release for what could be yet another contender this year.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” which was announced this week as part of the Cannes Film Festival competition lineup, will hit theaters on Nov. 3 in limited release. The movie, which stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, tells the story of a surgeon who forms a familial bond with a sinister teenage boy, with disastrous results. Bill Camp, Alicia Silverstone, and Barry Keoghan also star.

A24 did well by Lanthimos last season, securing an original screenplay nomination for his absurdist dystopian black comedy “The Lobster” (co-written by Efthimis Filippou). The previous year, the distributor netted best picture and surprise best director recognition for Lenny Abrahamson’s “Room,” as well as a best actress prize for Brie Larson.

Other films on deck for A24 this year include David Lowery’s sublime Sundance player “A Ghost Story” with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, as well as hotly anticipated follow-ups from filmmakers Andrew Haigh (“Lean on Pete”), David Robert Mitchell (“Under the Silver Lake”), and Deniz Gamze Erguven (“Kings”).