Colin Farrell is in negotiations to co-star with Denzel Washington in the legal drama “Inner City” from “Nightcrawler” director and scribe Dan Gilroy.

Sony recently acquired the package that Gilroy wrote and will helm. Cross Creek will co-finance the film under its Sony deal, along with Charles King’s Macro and Lone Star Capital. Jennifer Fox is producing with Escape Artists’ Todd Black and Cross Creek’s Brian Oliver.

Washington plays a hard-nosed liberal lawyer named Roman J. Israel, who has been fighting the good fight while others take the credit. When his partner has a heart attack, Israel suddenly takes on the role of the firm’s frontman. He soon uncovers details about the crusading law firm’s history that run afoul of his values of helping the poor and dispossessed, and finds himself in an existential crisis that leads to extreme action.

Farrell plays another attorney at the firm.

Farrell received rave reviews for his performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Lobster,” and also appeared opposite Anthony Hopkins in “Solace.” He most recently starred in the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

He also recently finished production on Sofia Coppola’s remake of the classic Clint Eastwood pic “The Beguiled,” opposite Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning.

Farrell is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment.