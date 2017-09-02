Cohen Media Group Nabs North American Rights to Ziad Doueiri’s ‘The Insult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cohen Media Group has acquired North American distribution rights to “The Insult,” Ziad Doueiri’s Lebanon-set drama, which is world-premiering in competition at Venice and will next play at Toronto.

“The Insult” marks the second collaboration between Cohen Media Group and Doueiri following “The Attack.” Cohen Media Group plans on releasing “The Insult” in January. The film will likely represent Lebanon in the foreign-language Oscar race.

Charles S. Cohen, the chairman and CEO of Cohen Media Group who co-produced “The Insult,” described the movie as a “stirring and important film that confronts tough issues with clear-headed purpose.”

John Kochman, executive vice president, added that “Doueiri shows a vivid understanding of the tensions that continue to afflict his homeland in a film that all audiences will embrace.” Kochman negotiated the co-production deal with Jean Bréhat, partner at Tessalit Productions. Nicolas Eschbach’s Paris-based Indie Sales is handling worldwide sales.

Starring Adel Karam (“One Day I’ll Leave”) and Kamel El Basha (“Love, Theft and Other Entanglements”), “The Insult” is set in contemporary Beirut, where an insult blown out of proportion finds Tony, a Lebanese Christian, and Yasser, a Palestinian refugee, facing off in court. “Uncovering hidden wounds and traumatic revelations, the media circus surrounding the case threatens to ignite a social explosion in divided Lebanon, forcing Tony and Yasser to reconsider their lives and their prejudices,” Cohen Media Group said.

Doueiri, who started his career as first camera assistant on Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Jackie Brown,” will next direct “Ghost Element,” a supernatural thriller set in the Australian desert, based on B.R. Bruss’ fantastic novel “Le tambour d’angoisse.”