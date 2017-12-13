‘Coco’ Tops $400 Million at Worldwide Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coco
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally.

Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. 11), the U.K. (Jan. 19), and Japan (March 16).

The top international market has been China, which has nearly matched the North American total with $133 million. “Coco” has stayed strong in China following its opening weekend of $18 million, following with an impressive $43.7 million in its second frame and declining by only 21% in its third weekend.

The film, which focuses on a 12-year-old boy and the celebration of the Day of the Dead and its music, set a box office record in Mexico with $56.8 million following a late October launch ahead of the holiday.

“Coco” is also getting awards-season traction, winning the best animated feature award from the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle.

Disney’s “Moana” performed slightly better domestically during the same period last year, with $145.9 million after three weeks on its way to a $248 million domestic gross.

“Coco” is the fourth title of 2017 to lead the domestic box office for three straight weekends along with Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and Universal’s “Fate of the Furious” and “Split.”

More Film

  • Coco

    'Coco' Tops $400 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally. Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. […]

  • The 15:17 to Paris Trailer

    Watch American Heroes Portray Themselves in Trailer for Clint Eastwood's '15:17 to Paris'

    Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally. Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. […]

  • Finn Wolfhard

    'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Wolfhard to Star in Haunted House Film 'The Turning' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally. Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. […]

  • Owen Gleiberman Variety Best Films of

    Owen Gleiberman's 10 Best Films of 2017

    Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally. Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. […]

  • Esport BAR conference : Brands &

    Reed Midem Expands Its eSports BAR Event For Third Edition

    Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally. Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. […]

  • Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle

    Dwayne Johnson's Busy Slate

    Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally. Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. […]

  • Dwayne Johnson Walk of Fame Honor

    Dwayne Johnson on His Rock-Solid Empire and Walk of Fame Honor

    Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally. Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad