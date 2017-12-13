‘Coco’ Tops $400 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Disney-Pixar’s animated “Coco” has topped the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office, earning $138.6 million domestically and $263 million internationally.

Disney made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that it still has about a third of the international market to launch in, including Australia (Dec. 26), Italy (Dec. 28), Brazil (Jan. 4), Korea (Jan. 11), the U.K. (Jan. 19), and Japan (March 16).

The top international market has been China, which has nearly matched the North American total with $133 million. “Coco” has stayed strong in China following its opening weekend of $18 million, following with an impressive $43.7 million in its second frame and declining by only 21% in its third weekend.

The film, which focuses on a 12-year-old boy and the celebration of the Day of the Dead and its music, set a box office record in Mexico with $56.8 million following a late October launch ahead of the holiday.

“Coco” is also getting awards-season traction, winning the best animated feature award from the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle.

Disney’s “Moana” performed slightly better domestically during the same period last year, with $145.9 million after three weeks on its way to a $248 million domestic gross.

“Coco” is the fourth title of 2017 to lead the domestic box office for three straight weekends along with Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and Universal’s “Fate of the Furious” and “Split.”