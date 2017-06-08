New Trailer for Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Brings out the Dead (Watch)

The dead are very much alive in Disney-Pixar’s lighthearted new trailer for “Coco,” the upcoming animated family film that follows aspiring musician Miguel into the otherworldly Land of the Dead.

The trailer, which came online Wednesday, playfully references the Day of the Dead in its intro starting “Once every year, our ancestors come back to our world; no living person has ever visited their world …. until now.”

Miguel, who’s voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, meets a trickster named Hector (Gael García Bernal) and they set off to find out the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Along the way, they meet his dog and several of his ancestors in the form of skull heads.

The film opens Nov. 23. Other members of the voice cast include Ana Ofelia Murguía, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa, Luis Valdez, Lombardo Boyar, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, Edward James Olmos, Alanna Ubach, Selene Luna, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Octavio Solis, Gabriel Iglesias, Cheech Marin, and Blanca Araceli.

The trailer concludes with Miguel scaring the border guard as he’s leaving the Land of the Dead. Lee Unkrich (“Toy Story 3”) directed and Adrian Molina (story artist on “Monsters University”) co-directed. The producer is Darla K. Anderson (“Toy Story 3”).

Watch the trailer above.