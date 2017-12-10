Box Office: ‘Coco’ Stays Strong With $55 Million at International Box Office

NAME THAT TUNE – In Disney•Pixar’s “Coco,” Miguel’s love of music ultimately leads him to the Land of the Dead where he teams up with charming trickster Hector. “Coco” features an original score from Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the original song “Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director/screenwriter Adrian Molina. Also part of the team is musical consultant Camilo Lara of the music project Mexican Institute of Sound. In theaters on Nov. 22, 2017. © 2017 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pixar

Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” remained powerful at the international box office with $55.3 million in 35 territories — mostly from a dazzling $35 million third weekend in China.

Coco” has stayed strong in China following its opening weekend of $18 million, following with an impressive $43.7 million in its second frame and declining by only 21% in its third weekend. The film, which focuses on a 12-year-old boy and the celebration of Mexico’s Day of the Dead and its music, has totaled $128 million in China — less than $8 million behind the North American total.

“Coco” has a total of $254 million internationally with about 65% of the international markets open. It’s set a box office record in Mexico with $56 million following a late October launch ahead of the Day of the Dead holiday. Following Christmas, Disney will add Australia, Italy, Brazil, South Korea, the U.K. and Japan.

European markets for “Coco” dropped only 19% with first-place finishes in Austria, France, Germany, Israel, Spain, Switzerland and Netherlands. France is the top performer with $10.9 million, followed by Spain with $8.9 million —  25% ahead of “Frozen” at the same point in release.

Warner Bros. “Justice League” pulled in $15.4m on approximately 11,910 screens in 66 markets this weekend, lifting its international total to $401.3 million and global take to  $613.4 million. Top international markets for the superhero team-up are China with $103.1 million, Brazil with $35.6 million, Mexico with $23.5 million and the UK with $21.8 million.

