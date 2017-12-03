Box Office: ‘Coco’ Surges in China With $44 Million in Second Weekend

Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” dazzled Chinese moviegoers with $44.2 million in its second weekend, more than double its opening launch.

“Coco” posted the second highest weekend ever for an animated release in China behind only Disney’s “Zootopia.” The film has totaled $75.6 million after 10 days and become the highest grossing Pixar release ever in China and third highest Disney animated release after “Zootopia” and “Big Hero 6.”

“Coco” took in a total of $69 million in 33 international territories during the weekend, lifting its international total to $171.3 million. That figure includes $55.6 million in Mexico, where it set a record following its release in late October to coincide with that nation’s Day of the Dead celebrations.

“Coco” scored first-place launches in France, Germany and Spain this weekend, led by $6.4 million in France (including previews), more than double the openings of both “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Big Hero 6.” Spain opened with $2.8 million, ahead of “Moana” and “Big Hero 6” and Germany launched with $2 million.

Disney has opened “Coco” in about 59% of the international market and will wait until after Christmas to launch in Australia, the U.K., Japan, Brazil, South Korea and Italy. The film centers on a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician and visits the Land of the Dead to fulfill that quest.

Related Box Office: 'Coco' Repeats as Box Office Winner With $26.1 Million Box Office: 'Coco' Dominates in Its Second Weekend With $28 Million

The studio has not released a price for “Coco.” Disney-Pixar titles are usually budgeted in the $175 million to $200 million range.

Warner Bros. “Justice League” also grossed $35.7 million during the weekend on approximately 20,375 screens in 66 international markets, bringing the overseas total to $370.1 million and the global total $567.4 million.

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman along with Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg as the superheroes team up to save the world. Warner Bros. has not disclosed the production cost, which is believed to be as much as $300 million.

More to come